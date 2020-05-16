Limerick midwives rise to the challenge of Covid-19

THIS year’s International Day of the Midwife at University Maternity Hospital Limerick (UMHL) focused on how local midwives have risen to the extraordinary challenge of Covid-19 to provide safe care to the women and infants of the Mid-West.

This year’s theme was Midwives with Women: Celebrate, Demonstrate, Mobilise, Unite—Our Time Is Now. It underlined how midwives in the Mid-West along with their colleagues around the world have undergone upskilling and retraining to develop safe pathways of care in the fight to protect women and babies during the pandemic.

Special birth certificates were given to the mothers of all babies born in University Maternity Hospital Limerick on Tuesday of last week to mark the special bond between midwives at UMHL and the new mums of the Mid-West and their children.

UL Hospitals Group’s director of Midwifery, Eileen Ronan, emphasised that since the middle of March and the national introduction of social and physical distancing in response to the Covid-19 emergency, normal service at UMHL has been largely uninterrupted, save for some restrictions to antenatal classes and visiting at the hospital.

“It’s appropriate that this year in particular, we use the platform of International Day of the Midwife not just to celebrate our successes and the importance of midwifery, but also to remind women of the midwifery care and services that are ever-present at UMHL throughout the extraordinary times we’re living through as a result the Covid-19 pandemic,” Ms Ronan said.

“While we of course encourage pregnant women to follow the HSE advice to comply with social and physical distancing, stay home, and wash your hands, we also want the public, and pregnant women and new mums in particular, to be aware that we continue to provide midwifery services for women throughout the Mid-West,” she added.