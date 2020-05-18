Tim's workshop a huge success in Limerick

IT was a cycle-logical affair on the city’s southside as biking expert Tim Hourigan shared his expertise on two wheels.

Despite windy weather, Tim and a hardy band of keen bikers gathered in the car park beside Our Lady Queen of Peace for a workshop on the basics of cycling.

In that number were Grace Keane, 7 from Janesboro and Martin Kiely, who lives in the Hyde Road.

Martin said: “I saw something on the cycling Facebook page, and decided it would be a nice idea to come down.”

”I’d be a fairly good cyclist myself. I cycled to Kilkee, and I’ve been to Bantry once, and Ballybunion too for charity,” he said.

Asked what the cycle-dellic attraction is to riding a bike, Martin added: “The fresh air is nice, and I’m glad to be able to get Grace into it.”

“I like cycling because it’s really fun,” she grinned, “My bike is bigger now, and it’s not tiny any more.”

Also in attendance was the class was former councillor John Loftus, who said: “I’ve cycled all over Europe. I’ve cycled the Scottish 500. The most fun thing about cycling is fresh air, and going to places, and seeing things you perhaps wouldn’t see in a car. It’s also good for the heart and good for the mind!”

Tim, who is a qualified cycle mechanic, said previously the aim of the event was to persuade people to get on their bikes while Limerick’s streets are so quiet.

“I want to help get as many adults and kids back on their bikes, to get more people cycling, which ​also has benefits for physical and mental health, and dealing with boredom,” he said.

Another participant was Martina Rosicka, who said: "The class was very interesting. There were a lot of things on my bike that I had no clue about and it's surprising how many small issues you can fix by yourself with a few simple tools. I'd say most people don't know a lot of the basics about their bikes so it's nice to get a good idea of it."

In an effort to ensure people are kept at least two metres apart, Tim outlined circles on the church car park.