35 people with Covid-19 in Limerick hospital; 73 patients suspected of having virus await test results

THIRTY five people are being treated with Covid-19 at University Hospital Limerick — the largest figure in a hospital outside of Dublin.

And a further 73 patients who are suspected of having Covid-19 are currently awaiting test results at the hospital which is the largest number in a hospital in the country.

New figures released by the HSE which account for the situation up to 8pm on Wednesday reveal there were three new confirmed cases in the hospital on Wednesday.

As of 6.30pm on Wednesday there were five patients with Covid-19 in the intensive care unit at the Limerick hospital with another patient suspected of having the condition also receiving care in the unit.

Meanwhile, there were no new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Limerick this Wednesday evening, according to the latest updates.

The figure for the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick remains at 588.