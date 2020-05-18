Limerick students encouraged to consider new accounting apprenticeship

LIMERICK students are being encouraged to consider a national accounting technician apprenticeship programme which will create 20 jobs in the area this year and 150 positions nationally.

The accounting technician apprenticeship, which is available at Limerick College of Further Education, is a funded, work-based learning programme which sees apprentices earn at least €19,700 a year.

Leaving Certificate students and mature learners can apply to participate in the programme through Accounting Technicians Ireland.

The apprenticeship scheme provides a real alternative for Leaving Certificate students who prefer practical training to a full-time college programme, or for students who may have embarked on a college course and found it didn’t suit them.

It is also an attractive option for existing employees and mature learners who would like to pursue a career in accounting.

Successful graduates may then progress on to full accountancy with Chartered Accountants Ireland or one of the other professional accountancy bodies.

“Our students, when they complete the apprenticeship, gain a much in-demand accountancy QQI Level 6 award and two years of solid work experience, placing them in a strong position to progress in business or to further study,” said Gillian Doherty, chief operations officer at Accounting Technicians Ireland.