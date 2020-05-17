Online platform to help boost struggling Limerick firms

LIMERICK Council has launched a free online platform to help business people trade while their doors are closed.

The micro-site at www.limerick.ie/shop is providing an opportunity to retailers across the city and county to showcase their online offering with the development of the one-stop platform on the local authority’s website, Limerick.ie.

Together with a promotional Shop Limerick, Save Livelihoods campaign, the initiative has gone live just three weeks after the decision to create the online platform was made.

Since the initiative was announced, more than 130 business across the city and county have already signed up and many more are now expected to enlist, with the marketing campaign also aimed at growing awareness among those businesses of the benefits of joining the free platform.

Mayor Michael Sheahan believes this is another example of the purpose and unity on show locally that will see Limerick through this challenging time.

“So many in retail are impacted by the coronavirus and the smaller, independent ones are hit the hardest. They typically don’t have the e-commerce capabilities that larger retailers possess to weather this storm and this initiative will address that by helping them showcase that they are still open for business,” he said, “This is a one-stop destination where you can connect with local stores across the whole of Limerick and find out how to support them.”

Visit www.limerick.ie/shop for more information