Counterfeit car keys worth €400k seized

GARDAI have been granted permission to destroy thousands of counterfeit car keys which were seized from a Limerick businessman nearly two years ago.

Making a Police Property Application, Detective Garda Fiona O’Connell told Limerick District Court more than 5,000 keys were seized, in September 2018, when gardai searched two properties in the city.

The searches, under the Trade Marks Act 1996, were carried out following the seizure of a small number of counterfeit car keys at Shannon Airport.

While Malcolm Clein, managing director of The Lock Doctor, was questioned by gardai at the time the DPP has directed there should be no prosecution.

Solicitor Ted McCarthy told Judge Marian O’Leary Mr Clein was “happy to consent” to the application.

It is estimated the keys, which will now be destroyed, have a retail value of more than €400,000.