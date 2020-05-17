Limerick man pleads guilty over drugs and cash haul

A CASTLECONNELL man will be sentenced later in the year after he admitted having significant quantities of drugs at his home on two separate occasions.

When arraigned at Limerick Circuit Court, Patrick Byrnes, 39, of Woodpark, Castleconnell pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, worth around €58,000, for the purpose of sale or supply on December 6, 2018.

Mr Byrnes has also admitted having €17,950 in cash, knowing it was the proceeds of crime, on the same date.

He has also pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis, worth €59,000, for sale or supply on June 9, 2018.

After John O’Sullivan, BL, prosecuting, confirmed the guily pleas were acceptable to the State, Mark Nicholas SC sought an early sentencing date.

Judge Pat Meghen noted this and adjourned the matter to June 10, when a sentencing date will be set.