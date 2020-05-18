Defendant to be sentenced following woodland assault

A YOUNG man has admitted violently assaulting and falsely imprisoning a woman in a rural woodland in County Clare just over a year ago.

The 22-year-old, who has an address in Limerick city, has also admitted threatening and intimidating the woman by sending her messages while he was in custody at Limerick Prison having been arrested and charged.

When arraigned at Limerick Circuit Court, the man, who can’t be named in order to protect the identity of the complainant, also admitted assaulting three other people during May 2019.

The defendant, who will be sentenced next month, also pleaded guilty to escaping from lawful custody on August 21, 2019.

He fled from gardai and prison officers near the entrance to the prison as he was being returned there following a procedural hearing at Limerick District Court.

The matter was adjourned to allow gardai to canvass each of the victims regarding victim impact statements.