Loyal Limerick Leader reader in lockdown gets surprise in London  

ONE of the Limerick Leader’s most loyal readers who is in lockdown has received a lovely surprise.

Willie Roberts, 87, who is honorary president of the Limerick Association in London, has avidly read this newspaper since he was “15 or 16” according to his sister Marie.

Based in Acton in West London, he is unable to get out and buy his favourite paper each week.

So Caherdavin man John Giltenan, the chairman of the association – which supports ex-pat Limerick folk in the British capital – decided to take out a subscription.

Now, each Friday morning, a fresh copy of the Limerick Leader’s city edition drops on Willie’s doormat.

John said: “I speak to Willie and Marie quite regularly. I haven't seen him for a while because he hasn't been well. He had a fall last year. As a result of it, his balance hasn't been there. Even though he's back to health, he doesn't feel confident going out of the house.”

"Every Friday religiously he would pick up the Limerick Leader. When we have our association dinners, any time I turn up with the minutes book, I end up going home with a huge bag of Limerick Leaders. He'd have saved me seven or eight papers for me to read along with the other Irish newspapers,” John laughed.

Willie’s sister Marie O’Halloran, who grew up in St Mary’s Park, is delighted her brother, who she lives with, can get his weekly update on all things Limerick.

“The shop that Willie used to get the Limerick Leader on Churchill Road from has closed down, so he can't get it any more. But the one he used to get down in the shop was the country edition. But he prefers the city edition, which you are sending him over now. He is really happy with that,” Marie, who is association vice-president, told the Limerick Leader.

“He has been buying the Leader since he was a young kid, since he was 15 or 16 and he's 87 now,” she grinned.

Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the Limerick Association in London has not met since February.

However, it’s hoped the group will meet once it has passed.

They hold monthly meetings normally at the Clayton Hotel in Cricklewood, North-West London.

It’s a premises formerly owned by Athea man Tom Moran, who runs the Red Cow Hotel in Dublin.

If you’re interested in joining the Limerick Association in London, please telephone John at 0044-7956855957.

All new members are very much welcome!