Water tanker put in place for 180 Limerick homes as nitrates detected in supply  

A DO not consume notice remains in place this Wednesday for all on the Carrigmore water supply scheme due to elevated levels of nitrate.

It applies to around 180 customers situated between Doon and Oola. The cause of the nitrates exceedance is still under investigation. The notice was issued on Saturday. Bottled water was delivered to affected home owners.

In the meantime, a water tanker will be in place at the old creamery yard at Toher to provide an alternative water supply to customers.

An Irish Water spokesperson said they are working with their partners in Limerick City and County Council to resolve this situation as quickly as possible.

“This includes works to optimise the nitrate treatment system at Carrigmore to cope with the elevated level of nitrates in the raw water.

“It is especially important that mains drinking water is not given to bottle fed infants. Water can continue to be used for handwashing and personal hygiene. Customers on this water supply scheme should continue to follow public health advice on handwashing,” said the spokesperson.

One Doon resident told the Leader when they woke up on Friday morning they had no water.

“There has been a lot of confusion. Maybe they had to turn it off in a hurry but the could have told us. A small bit of communication goes a long away. If we knew it was going off we would have filled a few bottles and a few buckets to flush the toilet.

“It was a shock having no water and especially at the moment when they are telling us to ‘wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands’. Elderly people couldn’t leave the house,” they said.

The local said it didn’t return until 10pm on Friday night.

At 10am on Friday, Irish Water tweeted an interruption in the reservoir at Carrigmore may cause supply disruptions there, plus in Doon, Oola and other surrounding areas. They said it was anticipated repair work would be complete by 6pm on Friday evening with the supply expected to take up to three hours to return to impacted properties.

The do not consume notice to around 180 customers supplied by the Carrigmore scheme was then issued on Saturday.

“Elevated levels of nitrates were detected on the Carrigmore water supply scheme. The Carrigmore scheme was deactivated and customers were instead supplied from the water supply scheme in nearby Oola.

“However, due to the current dry weather spell, the Oola scheme has now come under increasing pressure and water levels are no longer sufficient to continue to supply customers on the Carrigmore scheme,” said an Irish Water spokesperson on Saturday.

Ian O’Mahony, Irish Water said: “We acknowledge the impact of this notice on the local community in Carrigmore. We would ask vulnerable customers who have concerns to contact our customer care team on 1850 278 278.

“Water can continue to be used for handwashing and personal hygiene. We are working closely with our colleagues in Limerick City and County Council to lift the notice as quickly as it is safe to do so and safeguard the water supply for the future.”