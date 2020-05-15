Transformative time on TV for Limerick's Ryan family 

IN Operation Transformation: Keeping Well Apart, the Ryan family from Cappamore grew closer to us all.

We saw ourselves in David and Sarah and their young children – Cooper and Charlie. The series of Operation Transformation was not focused on weight loss but on providing individuals and families with the tools to sustain Ireland’s collective effort.

Sarah is working from home for Three Ireland and minding the children. While David goes to work in Rexel Industrial Solutions. Prior to appearing on the hit RTE show, Sarah said the couple were very stressed.

“On a Sunday evening, facing into another week, we were in dread of the week ahead – the stress of it and worried. I was worn out, anxious, withered, all of those things.

“Dave was the same. We didn’t know what to do. We just had no structure in our days. We tried to get out for walks when we could but there was no consistent plan - it was all over the place. Facing into the weekend was OK but facing into the week was stressful,” said Sarah.

However, the experts – psychologist Dr Eddie Murphy, Dr Sumi Dunne, dietitian Aoife Hearne and fitness guru Karl Henry – were there to help.

“​They really personalised it for us. if I had an issue, I could contact any of the experts and have a session with them,” said Sarah. Now she says they are coping much better with life under Covid-19.

“If it’s a bad day we know there is a reason for it – we haven’t put something in place. There are bad days anyway. It’s not always amazing. We are still in the middle of this and we need to figure out our way and what the new normal will be.

“Some days will be better than others but we definitely have a better structure in our day which means the kiddies are happier, and that means we are happier as well. We can get through it easier and we are having a bit more fun in the evenings, just enjoying each other and having time together rather than being so stressed and worried,” said Sarah.