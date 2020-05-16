Detention for schoolboy over late-night attack

A SCHOOLBOY has been sentenced to 18 months detention for his role in a late-night attack on a student who was struck up to 80 times.

The 16-year-old, who is from County Tipperary, had pleaded guilty to a charge of robbery relating to an incident at Roxboro Road shortly before midnight on January 5, 2019.

During a sentencing hearing, Garda Brian Guilfoyle told Limerick Circuit Court the victim, who was 19 at the time, was walking near the Bus Éireann depot when he encountered two youths.

They asked him if he was another named individual and despite his insistence that he was not that person they proceeded to attack him.

Garda Guilfoyle described how he was struck multiple times during the incident which lasted for more than three minutes.

“It was a sustained attack, he was struck a considerable number of times,” he told John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, adding that it is estimated from CCTV footage that up to 80 blows were inflicted to the victims face and body.

Judge Pat Meghen was told the victim, who managed to stay on his feet, sustained some cuts and bruising to his face and was lucky not to have sustained more serious injuries.

A wallet, containing €15 in cash, was taken from the student and attempt was also made to take his phone.

Garda Guilfoyle said the culpits could not be identified on the footage of the incident but that their movements were tracked afterwards which enabled gardai to identify them.

Barrister Yvonne Quinn said her client made “frank and forthright admissions” following his arrest and she asked the court to note he was aged 15 at the time and was in the company of an older youth.

Ms Quinn said the defendant, who can’t be named because of his age, had travelled on a bus to Limerick and had consumed a “large volume of alcohol” on the night.

She said her client, who has been on remand at Oberstown for several months is engaging well with the various services but is missing his family.

“It has been a very sharp shock to the system,” she said.

Imposing sentence, Judge Pat Meghen said the level of violence was a significant concern and he noted the defendant represents a high risk of reoffending.

He said the principal of proportionality had to apply but that he was particularly concerned about the intensity of the attack.

He imposed an 18 month detention order to be followed by 18 months of supervision by the Probation Service