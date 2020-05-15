Limerick Leader from 1938 sparks wonderful memories

‘JOHN was dissatisfied. Mary was unhappy. Marriage at the Crossroads’.

What is all this you might wonder?

Well, it’s the headline of an advertisement on the corner of page 12 from a Limerick Leader dated Saturday, July 2, 1938.

The advertisement goes on: ‘But the marriage takes the path to happiness after Mary learns to do the wash a far easier, better way...with Rinso!”

The ad for washing powder is just a tiny peek through a keyhole into what life was like in Ireland some 82 years ago.

The copy of the 1938 paper was brought to the attention of staff at the Leader last week by Kilmallock man Raymond Moloney.

It was brought to his notice by local woman Kathleen Mulcahy after it was found in Maurice Power Solicitors in Kilmallock where she works. The late Maurice gave her the copy.

The reason it was handed over by Kathleen to Raymond is because the likelihood is it originally belonged to his late father Jim Moloney who was a clerk at Powers and also reported for the Leader for around half a century.

“I think my father kept it because the first article he put into the Leader was in it. He was only 21 years of age. He has the four corners of the piece marked with an X which he always did so it was easy to find it then. He was working in Powers Solicitors and he was a reporter for the Leader for around 50 years,” Raymond explained.

The paper consists of one section with 16 pages priced at two pence.

“It’s absolutely beautiful. The only page in very bad condition is the front page. The front page is all ads. There isn’t a story on it. No story. There are only eight photographs in the whole paper and one of them is of Mick Mackey. It’s absolutely lovely to read it. You can see where you’d buy such a thing for two shillings and sixpence.”

Raymond, who lives in Martinstown, ran a butchers shop in Bruree for several years. He has fond memories of his father during his reporting days with the Leader.

“My father loved it,” he recalled. “He cycled to Croom to cover South Board meetings. I suppose it was the extra money. He did all the matches in Kilmallock. He did everything.”

As there were no mobile phones at the time Jim would stand in the old phone box in Kilmallock outside Cahill’s, across the road from Jimmy O’Rourke’s butcher shop, ringing the various newspapers.

“He’d call in the details and reverse the charges to the paper,” said Raymond. “He was all shorthand. He would post in reports. He would call in a short bit of maybe 100 or 150 words to Radio Eireann for instance. If there was an intercounty match in Kilmallock, he’d ring Radio Eireann or the papers with 150 to 200 words. They’d take it down above in shorthand I suppose like himself. He used to put ads in the papers for people. If they had something for sale they would say ‘Jim, would you put this on for me?’ He’d put it on and they’d come back then and pay him.”

Jim, who was married to Jenny, died aged 86 in 2004. They had eight children, Virgilius, Kieran (RIP), Raymond, Seamus, Val, Marian, Padraig and Gary.

“I think he gave up the reporting when he was around 75. He gave it a good lash,” smiled Raymond.