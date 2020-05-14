‘Right now, every little helps for Pieta in Limerick’ as public rally for charity  

PEOPLE from right across Limerick have shown their appreciation for Pieta, holding various fundraisers in aid of the suicide prevention charity.

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of the charity’s annual Darkness into Light walk, which has left a hole of €6m in its fundraising target for 2020.

Normally on the second Saturday in May, you’d see up to 10,000 yellow-clad walkers flood the city streets at dawn, as they take part in the suicide prevention charity’s flagship fundraiser.

This year, people held individual walks, and lit candles at dawn to signify their support for Pieta, which has its local base in Mungret.

Here, around 500 members of the local GAA club took part in a socially distanced walk over 48 hours between Thursday and Saturday, raising money for the charity, located at Ard Aulin.

More than €14,000 was raised for Pieta as a result of the initiative, which was named In Darkness and In Light.

Local fundraiser Kieran O’Brien said: “It was a massive success. A fabulous community event. It was great to see a whole community come together for such a cause and a service within the community. Mungret St Paul’s GAA club and the wider community just rallied around us.”

“Right now, every little bit helps, Kieran added.

"We always say every €1,000 could save a life. We are talking about 14 lives, 14 families, and the wider family benefiting. It means in these difficult times, 14 people will be able to reach out to us, and avail of the free service which we provide,” he said.

On the other side of Limerick, Monaleen Camogie hosted a 24-hour fundraiser for Pieta at the weekend.

More than 60 players and families took a 30 minute slot each between Friday and Saturday last to run or walk in aid of the charity.

To help Pieta, or if you need support, please contact the Limerick centre at 061-484444.