Sky is the limit for budding Limerick artist

WHILE the majority of us might have a painted gate or kitchen to pride ourselves on from our time in lockdown, one Limerick teenager has managed to produce a stunning oil on canvas painting worthy of an exhibition of its own!

Liam Keary from Ballinacurra Road in Limerick city came up with the inspiration for the captivating artwork - which took around 40 hours to complete - while on a school skiing trip in January on the Italian Alps.

“I took a couple of photos on my phone. There was a mountain literally just directly across from the hotel we were staying in. There was a great view,” he explained.

But it wasn’t until he returned home to Limerick when he went through the photos that the thought occurred to him to try and reproduce the picturesque Italian scene in art form.

“A few of the pictures did stick out to me, including that one. I decided I was going to do a painting. It is oil on canvas called Marilleva Above the Sky. The place I took it is called Marilleva,” said Liam who is a Transition Year student at Crescent College Comprehensive secondary school in Dooradoyle.

It was December 2017 when Liam felt he wanted to become a little bit more serious about painting.

“Before that I had asked for an easel for Christmas and a few canisters. That was when I was saying to myself I might get into painting. Online I saw a good few artists painting pictures in such great detail and I thought to myself 'Oh, that looks good. I think I might give it a try’. So I gave it a try.”

Liam has completed four large paintings - three of them landscape.

To open an exhibition of his own he said “would be great”.

His friends at school are very complimentary about his art.

“I put a lot of my work up on Instagram and a lot of them would like what I put up. I think they admire it. And sometimes the compliments you receive would push you to do more.”

While he admits some of his earlier work “isn’t as good as I had hoped it would be, I said if I keep doing it I’ll get better and you get something good out of it and it’s like a distraction from the outside world.”

If he is doing a painting based on a photograph, most of the time he tries to not have it exactly like the photo.

“I try to change it up a little bit to make it stand out. Most of the time I try to incorporate most of the features into the painting. But I want to make my own interpretation of it to make it somewhat different.”

Liam is hoping that a career in art lies ahead in the future.

“I think I have come so far to the point where I’m not going to let it drop after all this. I want to do something I enjoy doing after school.”

In terms of the lockdown he is finding not being able to see his friends as much as normal, the hardest part

“Not having that is very strange. I am grateful that I am in Transition Year - that’s one of the reasons I got the painting done because I have a lot of free time on my hands,” he pointed out.

Liam has four siblings, Rory in Seattle, Darragh in Cork, Alan in Manchester and his sister Mairead who is in sixth year.

While neither his parents, Dave or Gerardine are into painting, there is certainly a creative flair in the family - Dave is a guitarist with none other than Van Morrison and has toured with him for nine years.