Limerick visit prompts stunning portrait shot

A THOUGHTFUL check-in on an old acquaintance during lockdown has resulted in a stunning portrait photograph of one of west Limerick’s characters.

Bridie Murphy from Carrigkerry and her husband Stephen were on their way home one evening when they decided to give Big Jim Kelly of Old Mill a call.

“We were coming home from town and we were wondering how he was getting on so we said we’d do a detour to see,” explained Bridie this week.

“He came out and he sat on the peer because we didn’t want him coming too close,” she continued.

A lively 30 minute exchange followed.

“My husband Stephen would know him as they would have football in common and hurling. Matches got replayed with tales of opposing players getting an odd shkelp, deserved or not. If Big Jim wasn’t on your side you were in trouble straightaway!" joked Bridie.

“When asked how he was coping with the restrictions, a humorous smile lit up his expression and he quipped, 'this cuckooing doesn’t bother me at all only I’ve a few hoppers of turf cut that I need to save the first chance I get'. As if on cue, his beloved guard dog, Darkie, promptly appeared on the scene carrying a well saved sod between his teeth!”

Bridie, who retired from teaching 10 years ago, spends much of her time on her photography. Her grandchildren who live next door to her are her main subjects. On this day however, she could see a great photo waiting to be taken of Jim.

“They were talking away and I said 'do you mind if I take your photo' and he had no problem,” she smiled.