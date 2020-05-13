Sadness following death of popular Limerick priest Fr. Liam Holmes

Parishes across Limerick and Tipperary are in mourning following the passing of well known priest Fr Liam Holmes.

Fr Holmes, late of Murroe (Tubber) and Knockainey/Patrickswell, County Limerick was ordained to the priesthood in 1978 in Maynooth and served in Kilmacthomas, London, Bansha, Rome, St. Patrick’s College Thurles, Cashel, Knockavilla and Knockainey/Patrickswell.

Fr Holmes served as a curate in Knockavilla, Co. Tipperary and was an active member of many community groups.

Paying tribute, Knockavilla Community Council said: “His happy demeanour, his laugh and smile will be fondly remembered by all, as will his dedication to all parishioners that he served. Knockavilla Community Council would like to offer its sympathies to Fr Liam's family and to his fellow priests of The diocese. May he rest in peace.”

Fr. Liam passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020 in the wonderful care of the staff at Milford Care Centre after a long illness. Predeceased by his parents Bridget and William and his sister Ann.

Deeply mourned by his sister Teresa and her husband Pat O’Dea and his three brothers, PJ, his wife Mary, John, his wife Marie and Tom and his wife Mary. Sadly missed by his nieces and nephews, Mairéad, Ailín, Patricia, Tara, Marie, Sinéad, Éibhear, William and Tom and other relatives. Greatly supported throughout his illness by Archbishop Kieran, priests and religious in Cashel & Emly Diocese and a wide circle of friends and former parishioners.

In compliance with Covid-19 guidelines, Fr. Liam’s funeral mass and burial will both be family only services. Fr. Liam’s cortège will arrive at St. Mary’s Church Knockainey at 1.30pm for 2pm Mass on Thursday, May 14 (via Hospital and Millfarm).

Removal afterwards (via Knockainey Sports field and Callaghan’s Cross) for burial at the Church of St. Patrick at Patrickswell, Lough Gur.

The funeral cortège is expected to arrive at Lough Gur around 3/3.15pm. All community members are invited to stand outside their homes as the cortège passes to pay their respects.

A guard of honour will be formed at St. Mary’s Church Knockainey, observing the 2m social distancing rule.

Fr. Holmes’ family sincerely thank the management and staff of Milford Care Centre, St. Anthony’s Nursing Home, Pallasgreen and Adare & District Nursing Home, Croagh.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre or PSPA Ireland.

A memorial Mass to celebrate Fr. Liam’s life will take place at a later date. Mass cards can be posted to Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport, Co. Tipperary.

Fr. Liam’s funeral mass will be streamed online at 2pm and is available to view via the link here