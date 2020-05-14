Limerick City and County prepares to 're-open'

IN anticipation of the Government easing some of the public health restrictions from next Monday many businesses across Limerick have been preparing to re-open their doors.

Under phase 1 of the Government’s roadmap, businesses that are primarily outdoor such as garden centres, and hardware stores will be allowed to reopen so long as social distancing measures can be put in place.

Other shops, including homeware and electrical stores, opticians, and motor repair businesses may also be allowed to reopen – depending on the advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team.

However, those who can work from home will still be encouraged to do so and the 5km travel restriction is set to remain in place for all but necessary travel.

One business which is planning to open from 9am on Monday is D&M Garden Centre at Ballycannon, Croagh.

“We have been doing deliveries for the last five or six weeks and we have been doing collections while we were preparing to open,” owner Tom Giltinane told the Limerick Leader.

“We will have a limit on numbers, we will only allow a certain number of people in the door at any one time. We have hand sanitiser at the entrance and at the exits and we have it all clearly arrowed and screens around the tills as well,” he added.

Another store hoping to re-open on Monday is JC Daly hardware at William Street in the city centre.

“We are going to be letting in two people at a time. It will be good. We're hoping to be busy. We've been very busy taking orders over the phone and I think we'll be busy when we open again,” said Helen Daly.

“We've been doing a bit of delivery, but mostly collections. At the moment, we're not letting anyone into the shop. So we are taking orders over the phone and then we are taking collections from the back of our shop. Most people are buying paint,” she explained.

In addition to those businesses which may be allowed to reopen on Monday, phase 1 of the Government roadmap also allows for outdoor spaces and tourism sites (car parks, beaches, mountain walks) to open where people can move around freely and where social distancing can be maintained.

Public sport amenities such as tennis courts and golf courses may also be allowed to open (See Leader Sport) where social distancing can be maintained.

Outdoor exercise in small groups may also be permitted and up to four people who don't live together can meet outdoors while keeping at least two metres apart.