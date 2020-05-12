TD gives hairdryer treatment to the 'barber black market'

DEPUTY Cathal Crowe has taken a cut at people seeking "black market" haircuts.

Reports in recent days suggest that a minority have been privately contacting their barber or hairdresser, offering many times their normal price, just to get their hair cut.

This, Deputy Crowe says, is "putting vanity before public health at what is an extraordinarily difficult time".

"I find it mind boggling that people can be so selfish and careless, when we’re seeing the daily death toll from Covid-19 climb day by day.

"It beggars’ belief. One barber in West Clare has contacted my office saying he’s had to refuse countless requests for appointments. I am asking people to hold on for an extra few weeks until the measures needed to ensure a safe environment can be put in place and barbers, hairdressers and health officials are confident that these appointments can be carried out safely," said the Fianna Fail TD.

A suggestion that hairdressing services could reopen in the June phase, rather than the end of July as planned, should also now be considered, he said.

"This would need to be done under strict health and safety measures and by appointment only and while we can’t deem this an essential service, I feel a step like this may stop this barber black market spiralling out of control," said Deputy Crowe.

His party colleague Niall Collins was similarly vexed at a video of a barber operating in Rathkeale a few weeks ago.