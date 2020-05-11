BREAKING: Ten new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick as total in county is now 582

THERE are 10 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick this Monday evening, bringing the total number to 582.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been informed that a total of 15 people with Covid-19 have died nationally. There have now been a total 1,467 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am this Monday, May 11, the HPSC has been notified of 139 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 23,135 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: "As we approach May 18, the next date highlighted in the government’s roadmap, we continue to monitor key parameters associated with Covid-19. These include the number of new cases, numbers admitted to hospital and currently in ICU and the number of deaths.

"While 43% of the population believe the worst of this pandemic is behind us, the virus is still circulating, the risk is still there in our communities. The health service will continue to prepare and respond to the virus, the public are asked to stay the course and keep up the progress we have made."

Data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday, May 9 (22,894 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male. The median age of confirmed cases is 49 years.

2,998 cases (13%) have been hospitalised. Of those hospitalised, 383 cases have been admitted to ICU. 6,834 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,175 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,331 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,232 cases (5%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 61%, close contact accounts for 36%, travel abroad accounts for 3%.