Garda warning as Limerick video conferences ‘hacked’

GARDAI are advising parents and guardians of the importance of their children’s online security if they are using web conferencing with friends and family in the current crisis.

Gardai have received reports of web conferences being hacked by uninvited guests who can then down load any types of images or information to the conference. “This could be especially concerning if children are involved,” said crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

For more see the Garda Guide to internet safety for kids - by clicking here