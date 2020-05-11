51 people with Covid-19 in Limerick hospital - four in critical care

FIFTY ONE people are being treated with Covid-19 at University Hospital Limerick — the largest figure in a hospital outside of Dublin.

And a further 33 patients who are suspected of having Covid-19 are currently awaiting test results at the hospital.

New figures released by the HSE which account for the situation up to 8pm on Sunday reveal there were three new confirmed cases in the hospital on Sunday.

As of 6.30pm on Sunday there were four patients with Covid-19 in the intensive care unit at the Limerick hospital with another five patients suspected of having the condition also receiving care in the unit.

There were two new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick on Sunday evening, bringing the total number to 572.