Limerick cocuncillor welcomes comments on social distancing

NORTHSIDE Green Party councillor Saša Novak has welcomed comments from Chamber chief executive Dee Ryan aimed at making social distancing in the city centre easier.

With many shops hopefully re-opening next week in the city, Ms Ryan had urged council to ensure social distancing measures are ready and in place.

It was a move welcomed by Cllr Novak, who replaced new TD Brian Leddin.

She said: “In mid-April I, together with nine other councillors, wrote to the chief executive to make social distancing in the city easier and safer in the short term. Currently that means safe exercise, shopping and going to work. In the next few weeks that will mean being able to support local businesses.”

Cllr Novak said she feels the Chamber has endorsed the We Need Space lobby led by the Limerick Cycling Campaign and the Limerick Pedestrian Network.

”There are many zero or low-cost measures that can transform our city into a safer environment for a post-Covid recovery."