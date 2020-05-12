Shannon Banks scouts to hike Mount Everest

Shannon Banks scout group aim to ‘climb’ Mount Everest to raise awareness and monies for Pieta House.

Hike for Hope was launched by Scouting Ireland volunteers to raise much needed funding for Pieta House.

Grace O’Brien, of Shannon Banks scout group, said she is part of a team of scout volunteers participating in the initiative.

“Our team of Shannon Banks scouts, cubs and scouters aim, between us all, to hike the equivalent of Mount Everest to raise awareness for Hike for Hope.

“For the past ten years, nationally, scouts have been marshalls for the Darkness into Light fundraiser events and this year we wanted to continue to virtually marshal our communities to raise funds for Pieta House through Hike for Hope,” said Grace.

To ‘climb’ to the summit of Mount Everest, at 8,848 metres high, would be the equivalent of 44,240 steps or walking 3,160 steps of stairs.

To support all in Shannon Banks scouts efforts over the weekend please search Hike for Hope Go Fund Me to donate online.

The Shannon Banks scouts are pictured in happier non-social distancing times on a hike in Cratloe last November.