Man struck ‘nine times’ during hammer attack in Limerick estate

A MAN allegedly struck his neighbour over the head “nine times” with a hammer in a frenzied attack, Limerick District Court was told at a special sitting on Sunday evening.

James Bugler, 39, with an address at Hassett's Villas, Thomondgate was charged in connection with the incident.

He is charged with assault, criminal damage and with producing a weapon during the course of a dispute.

During a contested bail hearing, Judge Marian O'Leary was told by Garda Dave Barry, Mayorstone, that an altercation involving both Mr Bugler and his neighbour took place at around 6.30pm on Friday The injured party, a man in his 40s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious head injuries before he was transferred to Cork University Hospital.

He remained there on Saturday night in the neurological ward, and it is "unknown" what the long term effects of his injuries will be.

Opposing bail, he said the incident was captured on CCTV and he expressed concerns there could be further incidents given how close the men live to each other.

The injured party has provided a statement to gardai. He has also given the clothes he was wearing at the time of the incident to investigating gardai.

The accused, Garda Barry alleged, "showed no concern to the welfare of the injured party".

Defence solicitor Michelle Cosgrave said no hammer was recovered from the scene, and she questioned the quality of the CCTV.

Garda Barry said the footage was taken from 30 yards, and was of "average" quality. "It covers the incident as it unfolds," he said.

However, Ms Cosgrave disputed this.

Gardai objected to bail due to the seriousness of the injuries sustained, the nature of the offence and the proximity of the accused to the injured party's residence.

Ms Cosgrave pointed out Mr Bugler had an alternative address he could reside at in County Clare, and asked if this would allay the concerns of gardai.

Inspector Niall Flood said it was a "very serious incident" with "serious injuries" sustained, and he said it will be alleged the accused man left the area without showing "due care to the medical attention of the injured party".

This was disputed by the defence solicitor.

Judge O'Leary granted the accused bail subject to a number of conditions including the lodging of a cash surety.

Mr Bugler was ordered to reside at an address in Shannon and to sign on daily at the town's garda station between 9am and 9pm.

He must remain indoors between 10pm and 8am, and have no contact with the injured party or any witnesses to the incident.

He was ordered to surrender his passport, and make himself available to gardai 24 hours a day.

Mr Bugler was also told to stay outside of Limerick city, apart from appearances in court, or appointments with legal advisors.

He is due to appear before Limerick District Court again on Tuesday morning.