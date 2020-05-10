BREAKING: Two new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick as 12 more die from the condition

THERE are two new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick this Sunday evening, bringing the total number to 572.

Nationally, 12 more people with the condition have now died. It means sadly some 1,458 people are confirmed to have tragically lost their lives from coronavirus across the country.

There are 236 new cases of Covid-19 across the country, bringing the total to 22,996 in the Republic of Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The median age of the confirmed new cases is 49 years, with 57% female and 43% male.

Some 2,986 people have been hospitalised with 383 of these being admitted into intensive care.

Some 6,771 cases are associated with healthcare workers, it's been reported.