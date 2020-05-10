Banned motorist facing prosecution for driving at high speed near Limerick town
A LEARNER-driver who was caught by gardai travelling at high speed is facing prosecution for multiple offences.
According to gardai, the driver was detected travelling at 133km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Abbeyfeale to Castleisland Road.
After the vehicle was stopped, it was established the uninsured driver had a penalty points disqualification and was also driving without a fully qualified driver.
The vehicle was seized and a fixed charged penalty issued to the driver.
Gardai have confirmed a court prosecution will follow in relation to the incident.