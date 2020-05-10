48 people being treated with Covid-19 at University Hospital Limerick - 10 in critical care

A TOTAL of 48 people confirmed to have Covid-19 are at University Hospital Limerick, figures from the HSE have revealed.

Over the last 24 hours, six new cases of the flu-like condition have been confirmed at the hospital in Dooradoyle, while there are 17 suspected cases.

As of 8pm last night, there were four patients with Covid-19 in the intensive care unit at the Limerick hospital with another 10 patients suspected of having the condition also receiving care in the unit.

It comes with four new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick confirmed last night, bringing the total number to 570.