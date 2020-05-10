Man due in court over alleged Limerick 'hammer attack'

A MAN is to appear in court later on today after being charged in relation to an assault in Thomondgate.

On Friday night, a man in his 40s was hospitalised following the alleged hammer attack, with a man and a woman in their 30s arrested.

The woman has since been released without charge with a file being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The man was charged in relation to the assault and will appear before a special sitting of Limerick District Court this afternoon at 4pm.

Gardai at Mayorstone are investigating the incident, and can be contactd on 061-456980.