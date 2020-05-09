BREAKING: Hundreds in Limerick asked not to consume water due to nitrate

IRISH Water has warned almost 400 customers in East Limerick not to consume their water after elevated nitrate levels were discovered in the supply.

After talks with the HSE, Irish Water has issued a do not consume notice to approximately 370 customers supplied by the Carrigmore scheme. This area covers homes on the Limerick/Tipperary border. Bottled water is being delivered to the properties of people impacted.

In a statement this Saturday tea-time, Irish Water said: “It is especially important that mains drinking water is not given to bottle fed infants.”

“Mains water can continue to be used for personal hygiene, bathing, flushing toilets, laundry and washing of utensils. Customers should continue to follow HSE guidance on handwashing at this time,” they added.

The state utility also pointed out that boiling the water will not make a difference in terms of reducing nitrate levels, and “is therefore not a suitable measure to make the water safe to consume.”

As a consequence of this, the Carrigmore scheme was deactivated and customers were instead supplied by the scheme in nearby Oola.

But due to the dry weather spell, the Oola scheme has now come under increasing pressure and water levels are no longer sufficient to continue to supply customers on the Carrigmore scheme.

“The Carrigmore Water Supply Scheme is being reactivated this evening to ensure that customers will have water for personal hygiene and sanitation purposes, however a ‘Do Not Consume’ notice is also being put in place to protect public health. Irish Water drinking water compliance and operational experts are working with colleagues in Limerick City and County Council to resolve this situation as soon as possible. These measures are being performed to safeguard the drinking water on this supply for the future.”

Ian O’Mahony, regional operations lead in Irish Water said: “We acknowledge the impact of this notice on the local community in Carrigmore. Bottled water is being delivered to the households impacted this afternoon.”

He asked vulnerable customers who are concerned to contact 1850 278 278, and reminded people the water should not be used for drinking, drinks made with water, the preparation, washing or cooking of food.

Customers were also warned not to brush their teeth or make water with the supply.

“In particular, children under 12 months old should not drink this water. This water should not be used for making up infant formula for bottled fed infants. An alternative source of water should be used. Bottled water can also be used to make up infant formula. All bottled water, with the exception of natural mineral water, is regulated to the same standard as drinking water. It is best not to use bottled water labelled as ‘Natural Mineral Water’ as it can have high levels of sodium (salt) and other minerals, although it rarely does. ‘Natural Mineral Water’ can be used if no other water is available, for as short a time as possible, as it is important to keep babies hydrated,” Ian added.

And, he pointed out, that domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink

Updates will be available on Irish Water’s water supply updates section, on Twitter @IWCare , via the 24-hour customer care helpline 1850 278 278, or online at www.water.ie