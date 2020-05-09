The show must go on: Limerick-hosted film awards going online

WERE it not for the coronavirus lockdown, the Irish young filmmaker of the year awards would have hit Limerick in March.

But the show must go on – only instead of on Shannonside, it will hit the waves of the world wide web.

The senior finals of the awards will be broadcast online on YouTube from 7pm this Wednesday, with the junior finals taking place seven days later at 4pm.

Demi Isaac Oviawe of RTE’s Young Offenders and Dancing with the Stars will host the ceremony online.

Demi said: “I am honoured to be hosting this year’s awards. Fresh International Film Festival encourages young people to tell their stories through film and the record number of submissions this year shows we have a nation of young storytellers with something to say and the creative means to say it. The future of filmmaking in Ireland is bright.”

With the cancellation of events and festivals nationwide due to Covid-19, Jayne Foley, Fresh Film and Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year Awards founder said: “The team at HQ have devised a virtual solution for this year’s awards as we have an amazing community of young filmmakers and while we can't bring them together in one room for now, we can bring them together online. In the spirit of Fresh we want our online activities to connect, inspire and support young filmmakers."

Now in its 24th year, Fresh International Film Festival invites young people from Ireland and overseas, aged seven to 18 years, to create, exhibit and share films. The festival provides an opportunity for these young filmmakers to have their work seen on a cinema screen for the first time and to compete for the title of Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year. All films submitted are also considered for a range of Specialist Awards including the Radharc Trust Award (documentary), the Cartoon Saloon Animation Award, the RTE 60 Second Short Film Award and the RTE Factual Award, in addition to the International and Audience awards.

Further details are available from www.freshfilmfestival.com.