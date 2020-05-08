Wife and 'rock' of Limerick hurling legend goes to her God

A PARISH is saddened after Mary Bennis, the wife of Limerick All-Ireland winner Phil sadly passed away.

Tributes are being paid across Patrickswell following the death of Mary, who was described by the GAA club’s former chairman Paul Foley as his “rock”.

Mary, who lived with Phil in Marian Park, will be laid to rest after a funeral Mass tomorrow, Saturday, at 12noon. It will be streamed on Patrickswell GAA’s Facebook page, with coronavirus restrictions preventing attendance at the church.

“She was an absolutely lovely woman, very devoted to her family, and well respected in the local community,” Paul said, “She was a very decent person and a great support to Phil.”

Phil is widely considered one of Limerick’s hurling greats, helping his club to five county titles, as well as Limerick to one Munster championship, one league title.

And of course, he played a starring role as Limerick claimed the 1973 All-Ireland title, before enjoying a managerial career which saw him oversee both the minor and the senior hurling panels at different stages.

“Mary was behind the scenes and Phil was very active,” Paul added, “They were a very devoted couple, very family orientated and very community orientated. Mary was a highly respected person. Very committed to her family. She was somebody who didn’t seek the limelight. She was happy to just work quietly in the background.”

Mary died unexpectedly after a short illness in University Hospital Limerick.

The funeral cortege will leave her home in Marian Park on Saturday at 11:30am en route to the Church of the Blessed Virgin for a private family funeral Mass.

The burial afterwards will be in St Mary’s New Cemetery, Patrickswell.

May she rest in peace.