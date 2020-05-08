BREAKING: Number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick falls again

THE number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick has dropped again, this time by 11.

According to figures released this tea-time by the National Public Health Emergency Team, there are 566 confirmed cases of the condition in Limerick - down from 574 yesterday.

Following last night's drop, the Limerick Leader contacted both the Department of Health and the HSE who confirmed it was due to a "reclassification" of figures. They confirmed a number of addresses had been incorrectly allocated to Limerick, rather than Co Clare.

In terms of today's reduction, a Department of Health spokesperson said: "It is common for figures to be revised upward or down for a number of reasons, including a change to location information."

Nationally, 27 more people with the condition have now died. It means sadly some 1,429 people are confirmed to have lost their lives from coronavirus across the country.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre was notified of 156 new confirmed cases of coronavirus. It brings the total of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland to some 22,451 people.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: "Analysis of multiple data sources shows a continuing high level of compliance with public health measures. As we prepare for the next stages of living with this virus, we are learning new norms and behaviours, particularly how we interact in public spaces. Physical distancing, hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette, safe interactions apply to all if we are to keep COVID-19 suppressed in Ireland."

At its briefing tonight, the National Public Health Emergency Team also revealed a breakdown of the numbers of cases in each age bracket.

They are as follows:

Age bracket: 0-4

Cases: 120

Deaths: 0

Age bracket: 5-9

Cases: 108

Deaths: 0

Age bracket: 10-14

Cases: 145

Deaths: 0

Age bracket: 15-19

Cases: 357

Deaths: Under 5

Age bracket: 20-24

Cases: 1,226

Deaths: under 5

Age bracket: 25-29

Cases: 1,719

Deaths: under 5

Age bracket: 30-34

Cases: 1,970

Deaths: Under 5

Age bracket: 35-39

Cases: 1,944

Deaths: 6

Age bracket: 40-44

Cases: 1,981

Deaths: Under 5

Age bracket: 45-49

Cases: 2,171

Deaths: 9

Age bracket: 50-54

Cases: 1,949

Deaths: 13

Age bracket: 55-59

Cases: 1,707

Deaths: 30

Age bracket: 60-64

Cases: 1,262

Deaths: 25

Age bracket: 65-69

Cases: 771

Deaths: 69

Age bracket: 70-74

Cases: 910

Deaths: 128

Age bracket: 75-79

Cases: 974

Deaths: 180

Age bracket: 80-84

Cases: 1,241

Deaths: 304

Age bracket: 85+

Cases: 2,329

Deaths: 652

Unknown: 31