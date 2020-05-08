BREAKING: Number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick falls again
THE number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick has dropped again, this time by 11.
According to figures released this tea-time by the National Public Health Emergency Team, there are 566 confirmed cases of the condition in Limerick - down from 574 yesterday.
Following last night's drop, the Limerick Leader contacted both the Department of Health and the HSE who confirmed it was due to a "reclassification" of figures. They confirmed a number of addresses had been incorrectly allocated to Limerick, rather than Co Clare.
In terms of today's reduction, a Department of Health spokesperson said: "It is common for figures to be revised upward or down for a number of reasons, including a change to location information."
Nationally, 27 more people with the condition have now died. It means sadly some 1,429 people are confirmed to have lost their lives from coronavirus across the country.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre was notified of 156 new confirmed cases of coronavirus. It brings the total of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland to some 22,451 people.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: "Analysis of multiple data sources shows a continuing high level of compliance with public health measures. As we prepare for the next stages of living with this virus, we are learning new norms and behaviours, particularly how we interact in public spaces. Physical distancing, hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette, safe interactions apply to all if we are to keep COVID-19 suppressed in Ireland."
At its briefing tonight, the National Public Health Emergency Team also revealed a breakdown of the numbers of cases in each age bracket.
They are as follows:
Age bracket: 0-4
Cases: 120
Deaths: 0
Age bracket: 5-9
Cases: 108
Deaths: 0
Age bracket: 10-14
Cases: 145
Deaths: 0
Age bracket: 15-19
Cases: 357
Deaths: Under 5
Age bracket: 20-24
Cases: 1,226
Deaths: under 5
Age bracket: 25-29
Cases: 1,719
Deaths: under 5
Age bracket: 30-34
Cases: 1,970
Deaths: Under 5
Age bracket: 35-39
Cases: 1,944
Deaths: 6
Age bracket: 40-44
Cases: 1,981
Deaths: Under 5
Age bracket: 45-49
Cases: 2,171
Deaths: 9
Age bracket: 50-54
Cases: 1,949
Deaths: 13
Age bracket: 55-59
Cases: 1,707
Deaths: 30
Age bracket: 60-64
Cases: 1,262
Deaths: 25
Age bracket: 65-69
Cases: 771
Deaths: 69
Age bracket: 70-74
Cases: 910
Deaths: 128
Age bracket: 75-79
Cases: 974
Deaths: 180
Age bracket: 80-84
Cases: 1,241
Deaths: 304
Age bracket: 85+
Cases: 2,329
Deaths: 652
Unknown: 31
