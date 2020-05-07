Body recovered from River Shannon in Limerick city

A BODY has tragically been recovered from the River Shannon in Limerick city this Thursday night.

Limerick Fire and Rescue Service received a call-out 8.17pm. They were at the scene within minutes and launched their Fireswift boat.

A body was subsequently recovered. Gardai also attended the scene. The sex or age of the person has not been released at this time.

For confidential emotional support, please contact the Samaritans on freephone 116123. Pieta House, a centre for the prevention of self-harm or suicide, is are available on 01 601 0000, see www.pieta.ie