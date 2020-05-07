Community Health: Mental well being supports available in Limerick

We all find ourselves in difficult and challenging times. We have never been in a situation like this before so it’s natural to feel unsettled and stressed.

It is important to know that it is OK not to be OK. It’s also important to realise that we don’t have to have all the answers all the time, and that it’s OK to ask for help.

HSE Mid-West Community Health is helping supporting your Mental Health and Emotional Wellbeing during Covid -19 message.

There are many things you can do to mind your mental health during times like this. One suggestion is to explore CHIME and how you can put it in to action:

Connectedness – how can you connect with other people during this time?

Hope – can you spend some time reflecting on what gives you hope in the present and optimism for the future, beyond Covid19?

Identity – think of things you can do that help you feel good about yourself.

Meaning and Purpose – Do you have a plan for how you will spend your day? Try to do things you enjoy that give you a sense of meaning and purpose.

Empowerment – while current restrictions are challenging, you can feel empowered by taking steps to stop the spread of Covid19.

If you’re feeling more stressed or upset than normal, it might be helpful to talk with your GP. In most cases, support and advice from your GP should be enough to help you out.

Your GP might also suggest you talk with a Mental Health professional. They can refer you to a Community Mental Health Centre in your region.

If you already attend your local Mental Health Service, or have done so in the past, you can contact them directly at the numbers below.

You can also find more information on www.yourmentalhealth.ie or Freephone 1800 111 888.

COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH CENTRES IN LIMERICK

Community Mental Health Centres Co Limerick

Churchtown Community Mental Health Centre, Newcastle West Tel: (069) 617 99

Kilmallock Community Mental Health Centre, Railway Road, Kilmallock Tel: (063) 98 668

St. Anne's Community Mental Health Centre, Roxboro Road, Limerick Tel: (061) 315 177

Tevere Community Mental Health Centre, Shelbourne Road, Limerick Tel: (061) 452 971

Willowdale Community Mental Health Centre, Raheen, Limerick Tel: (061) 302 248