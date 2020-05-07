52 people being treated with Covid-19 at University Hospital Limerick - six in ICU

FIFTY TWO people are being treated with Covid-19 at University Hospital Limerick — the largest figure in a hospital outside of Dublin.

And a further 60 patients who are suspected of having Covid-19 are currently awaiting test results at the hospital.

New figures released by the HSE which account for the situation up to 8pm on Wednesday reveal there were seven new confirmed cases in the hospital on Wednesday.

As of 6.30pm on Wednesday there were six patients with Covid-19 in the intensive care unit at the Limerick hospital with another three patients suspected of having the condition also receiving care in the unit

Six new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Limerick this Wednesday evening – bringing the total in the county to 591.