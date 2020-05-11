Limerick motorist accused of driving dangerously

A YOUNG man who is accused of driving in a “very dangerous manner” while being pursued by gardai was granted bail despite concerns he will not abide by any conditions.

Jason ‘Jake’ Casey, 26, who has an address at Star Court, John Carew Park, Limerick faces several charges relating to a series of incidents which are alleged to have occurred in the Murroe area on April 5, last.

He is accused of trespassing at a private yard at Mongfune, Murroe and with driving without insurance at the same location. Mr Casey is further charged with two counts of dangerous driving relating to offences which are alleged to have occurred in the townland of Portnard.

Opposing bail, Garda John Ryan said it will be alleged the defendant “took off at speed” when gardai encountered him “pulling out” of the yard.

He said gardai then attempted to pursue the Toyota Avensis but that they “pulled back” given their concerns for the safety of themselves and other road users.

Judge Marian O’Leary was told the defendant has several addresses in Limerick and that he also has connections in Northern Ireland.

Garda Ryan expressed concern he would “continue to commit serious offences” if released.

Solicitor Sarah Ryan said her client was willing at live at the address at Star Court and that he would also abide by any other bail conditions if released.

In the circumstances, Judge O’Leary granted bail subject to the lodging of an independent surety and Mr Casey’s compliance with a number of strict conditions.