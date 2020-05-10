Limerick's Adare Manor hopes to reduce CO2 emissions by 20% with  solar panels

PLANNING permission is being sought to install nearly 200 solar panels within the grounds of the JP McManus-owned Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort.

The application by Tizzard Holdings Unlimited was lodged with Limerick City and County Council last month and a decision is expected to be made by planners by the end of the summer.

The application, which relates to a protected structure, is currently being validated and the process to consider its merits is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

In its application to the local authority, the company is seeking permission for the erection of “190 solar photovoltaic panels on the roof of the existing machinery shed” and all associated site works.

The precise details of the proposed project are yet to be disclosed publicly and a timeframe for the construction has not been confirmed.

If approved, the project is likely to see the creation of a large number of jobs during the construction and installation phase.

A spokesperson for Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort confirmed to the Limerick Leader the project will help to significantly reduce C02 emissions at the luxury venue.

“Adare Manor has submitted a planning application to install solar panels at a grounds, gardens and golf service building on the estate,” said the spokesperson who added that the project is the latest ‘green initiative project’ at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort.

The proposed development, which is designed to reduce CO2 emissions by 20% at the service buildings, is part of an ongoing review and improvement process in environmental sustainability at Adare Manor which remains closed to the public because of the current public health restrictions.

Other environmental sustainability measures which are already in place at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort include the use of a Combined Heat and Power plant to reduce CO2 emissions and the planting of hundreds of trees each year to off-set carbon emissions.

The cost of the purchasing and installing the solar panels is likely to run to be several hundred thousand euro.

As of now, the deadline for receipt of submissions is the end of this month while planners have until June 10 to make a decision.

However, given the Covid-19 crisis, it is likely that the current deadline may be extended.