Man faces trial over alleged sexual assault in Limerick city

A MAN who is accused sexually assaulting a woman nearly two years ago is to be prosecuted on indictment before the circuit court.

The 24-year-old, who can’t be named for legal reasons, is facing a single charge relating to an incident which is alleged to have happened at a location in Limerick city in September 2018.

At Limerick District Court, Detective Garda Marie Haugh said the defendant made no reply when he was charged following his arrest.

She told Judge Marian O’Leary the DPP has directed trial on indictment and confirmed there was no objection to bail – subject to conditions.

Solicitor John Herbert said his client, who is not working, was aware of the proposed restrictions.



As a condition of bail, the defendant must live at his home address and sign on at a garda in station in Limerick once a week.



He was also ordered not to have any contact with the alleged injured to party and to surrender his passport.

The matter was adjourned to October to facilitate preparation of a book of evidence.