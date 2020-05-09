Limerick man who had stolen car enters guilty plea

A SERIAL offender will be sentenced later in the year after he admitted having possession of a stolen car.

At Limerick District Court, Charles Flynn, 30, who has an address at Sean Heuston Place, Limerick entered a ‘signed plea’ when the charge was formally put to him.

The offence relates to an incident at Condell Road, Limerick on February 22, 2019.

The DPP previously directed trial on indictment and the matter is expected to come before Limerick Circuit Court later this month.