Limerick Council urged to ‘push-bike' use

THREE of the city’s campaign groups have come together to persuade Limerick Council to provide space for walkers and bike riders.

The Limerick Cycling Campaign, the Limerick Cycle Bus and the Irish Pedestrian Network have joined up for the #Weneedspace campaign, with an internet petition already signed by close to 800 people since it launched last week.

The asks of the campaign are that while motor traffic is reduced due to Covid-19 social distancing requirements, space on streets should be reallocated to walking, running, cycling and playing. They argue this “re-allocation” of space is already happening internationally.

The groups are calling on council to widen footpaths to three metres and bring in a circular segregated cycle route encompassing either the Shannon Bridge or Sarsfield Bridge using cones, bollards, planters and signage.

They want to see automated pedestrian signal crossings during daylight hours and increase pedestrian crossing times across the city, while a lowering of speed limits to 30 kilometres per hour in the city area.

Finally, they’ve called for council to get behind a weekly Cyclovia event, where certain streets are closed to motor vehicles to facilitate exercise and play while observing social distancing.

