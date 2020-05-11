Usit-lose it: Limerick woman misses out on life-changing trip to Oz

A LIMERICK women has spoken of her devastation after her dream of a new life down under was shattered by the demise of Usit.

The woman, who did not wish to be identified, saved up for three years along with her partner for a life-changing trip to Western Australia.

They paid Usit, which was based in O’Connell Street, €3,000, but were left shocked when he firm was wound up with the liquidators telling her she was unlikely to receive any of her money back.

It came as the firm, which specialised in trips abroad for students, became one of the highest profile casualties of this coronavirus.

“I’m devastated and heartbroken. This is what I thought was going to be my fresh start after a terrible year. It was going to be our way of saving money. I had never really travelled before. I’d everything packed, but nowhere to go,” she said.

The well-known Corbally-based activist, had even handed in her notice at her job working in clinical testing, and outlined how she and her boyfriend had planned to live down under for three years.

She had hoped for a job in the emergency services in Australia, and said had Usit survived the Covid-19 outbreak, she would have gone later in the year.

Instead, like many students, she is thousands of euro out of pocket.

“They sell you the dream, the new life, the visa, the one-way flight. They give you the fancy booklets with he pictures of the breach on it, and you’re sold. We booked that, we paid a deposit down, and had just finished paying it off. Everything was going to plan,” she added.

Her departure date was meant to be last week, and she admitted she never expected a firm like Usit to go to the wall.

”My plans are gone basically. I gave my notice into my job. I was ready to go. I know the coronavirus stopped people in their tracks. But every other travel company seemed to be dealing with things amicably. Usit has disappeared off the face of the earth though.”

Fortunately, the young woman's company agreed to the withdrawal of her notice, so she still has a job here in Limerick.

But it’s been a difficult time for her, as she’s wrangled with different companies in a bid to get some kind of recompense.

”I’ve been through all the emotions. I can only imagine how many other students have paid deposits. I’d know people who were going to America who were only half way through their visa application with Usit and have no idea what’s going on now. It’s so unfair on them,” she added.

Just weeks before Usit collapsed into liquidation, the firm sent her an email urging her to pay €300 of insurance between her and her partner.

It was something she was not planning to purchase until the eve of her trip, with the visas and the flights more of an immediate priority.

Feeling pressured, she did pay.

But when she called the insurer to try and at least claim this sum back, she received another shock.

“To be honest when I asked [the call operator], he just laughed and asked if I was a Usit customer. He told me they had not received money from them in a month,” she said.

She claims Qatar Airways, which was to operate the flights to Australia, via Doha, have indicated they may offer a voucher – but if and when they are paid.

The Limerick Leader contacted KMPG’s Kieran Wallace, who has been appointed liquidator to Usit. He did not return a request for comment as the Leader went to press.