Limerick sewists knit together to combat Covid-19

SEWISTS across Ireland have joined together to make over 12,000 masks.

One of those using their skills is quilter, Geraldine O' Keeffe. Originally from Castleconnell but now living in Murroe, she says they are a group of 300 sewists, getting bigger by the day.

“We are volunteering our time and materials to make masks for frontline staff in care homes, pharmacies and in community service i.e meals on wheels and home help.

“Our masks are not medical grade, but are 100% cotton and have a pocket for a filter which can be a simple piece of kitchen paper,” said Geraldine, who has a stash of her own fabric but is finding it difficult to get elastic.

They have set up a Go Fund Me page to purchase elastic, fabric and materials so they can continue to make masks. See their Facebook page – Masks 4 All Ireland - Sewists Against Covid-19 – for more information.