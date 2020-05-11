Limerick farmers in tractors to give presents to frontline health care workers

YOU can expect to see tractors, with the driver bearing gifts, arriving at health care facilities thanks to a Limerick farmer.

Peter Hynes, originally from Crecora but now living in Cork, said unfortunately he and wife, Paula, had to postpone a charity event they had planned this year to support Embrace Farm and Teac Tom due to coronavirus.

“We are launching a Go Fund Me page to raise vital funds for both charities as all their fundraising events have been cancelled.

“As a thank you to all those who donate we have been working hard to organise gifts to surprise health care workers. Every health care worker we surprise will also receive a wonderful bouquet of flowers,” said Peter.

Some of the gifts they have organised so far for those on the frontline are: a signed jersey from John Hayes; €300 one4all gift card; a Wexford GAA jersey signed by the full team; a weekend for two in Kinnity Castle; afternoon tea for two in the River Lee Hotel and two tickets to a Six Nations 2021 match.

“We are planning to surprise as many health care heroes as possible and will undertake a trip around Ireland in July or as soon as it is deemed safe for us to visit health care workers. We will select health care facilities in as many counties as possible. We will be sharing the journey on social media and introduce you to those we surprise,” said Peter. Search #RearingToGo Go Fund Me to donate.

Embrace FARM is a support network for farm families who have lost a loved one or suffered serious injury in a farming accident. Teac Tom supports individuals and their families affected by suicide, or contemplating suicide.