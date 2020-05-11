Motorist accused of driving dangerously

A YOUNG man who is accused of driving in a “very dangerous manner” while being pursued by gardai was granted bail despite concerns he will not abide by any conditions.

Jason ‘Jake’ Casey, 26, who has an address at Star Court, John Carew Park, Limerick faces several charges relating to a series of incidents which are alleged to have occurred in the Murroe area on April 5, last.

He is accused of trespassing at a private yard at Mongfune, Murroe and with driving without insurance at the same location. Mr Casey is further charged with two counts of dangerous driving relating to offences which are alleged to have occurred in the townland of Portnard.

Opposing bail, Garda John Ryan said it will be alleged the defendant “took off at speed” when gardai encountered him “pulling out” of the yard.

He said gardai then attempted to pursue the Toyota Avensis but that they “pulled back” given their concerns for the safety of themselves and other road users.

Judge Marian O’Leary was told the defendant has several addresses in Limerick and that he also has connections in Northern Ireland.

Garda Ryan expressed concern he would “continue to commit serious offences” if released.

Solicitor Sarah Ryan said her client was willing at live at the address at Star Court and that he would also abide by any other bail conditions if released.

In the circumstances, Judge O’Leary granted bail subject to the lodging of an independent surety and Mr Casey’s compliance with a number of strict conditions.

Suspected shoplifter remanded in custody

A MAN who is accused of multiple theft and burglary offences was refused bail after gardai expressed concerns he would not appear in court if released.

Daniel Ryan, 33, of St Munchin’s Street, St Mary’s Park, Limerick appeared before Limerick District Court after he was charged in relation to 13 offences.

Opposing bail, Detective Garda Shaun O’Hagan said the offences occurred on various dates between June 21, 2019 and February 22, 2020.

The burglary charges relate to the theft of a bike and a food blender from a cafe in the city centre on February 1 and the theft of several items from a house at Colmcille Street, St Mary’s Park, Limerick on March 9.

Mr Ryan is accused of stealing meat products, worth €136, from Tesco, Corbally on two separate dates in February, various goods and accessories worth almost €140 from a number of service stations in Corbally – also during February,

He is also accused of stealing perfumes and other cosmetic-type products and €50 worth of alcohol from a number of stores in the city centre

Detective Garda O’Hagan said he had concerns the defendant who, he alleged is a drug addict, would engage in criminality if released “to feed his habit”.

He also told Judge Carol Anne Coolican that he was concerned Mr Ryan would not abide by any bail conditions and would not appear in court if released on bail.

While she refused bail, Judge Coolican commented the defendant is “entitled to the presumption of innocence”.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions

Man faces trial over alleged sexual assault

A MAN who is accused sexually assaulting a woman nearly two years ago is to be prosecuted on indictment before the circuit court.

The 24-year-old, who can’t be named for legal reasons, is facing a single charge relating to an incident which is alleged to have happened at a location in Limerick city in September 2018.

At Limerick District Court, Detective Garda Marie Haugh said the defendant made no reply when he was charged following his arrest.

She told Judge Marian O’Leary the DPP has directed trial on indictment and confirmed there was no objection to bail – subject to conditions.

Solicitor John Herbert said his client, who is not working, was aware of the proposed restrictions.

As a condition of bail, the defendant must live at his home address and sign on at a garda in station in Limerick once a week.

He was also ordered not to have any contact with the alleged injured to party and to surrender his passport.

The matter was adjourned to October to facilitate preparation of a book of evidence.

Axe was produced during violent dispute

A MAN has admitted producing a ‘blue handled axe’ during a row which broke out near his home.

When arraigned at Limerick Circuit Court, Michael Desmond, 38, of Colmcille Street, Saint Mary’s Park, Limerick pleaded guilty to a charge relating to an incident at St Ita’s Street, St Mary’s park on May 10, 2019.

Mr Desmond, who has a number of previous convictions, also pleaded guilty to stealing more than €1,000 from the Boardwalk Bar, Shannon Street on November 10, 2019.

After his client entered his guilty pleas, barrister Brian McInerney requested an early sentencing date.

Judge Gerald Keys noted the application and he adjourned the matter to early June when, subject to the current public health restrictions, a sentencing date will be fixed.

Man who had stolen car enters guilty plea

A SERIAL offender will be sentenced later in the year after he admitted having possession of a stolen car.

At Limerick District Court, Charles Flynn, 30, who has an address at Sean Heuston Place, Limerick entered a ‘signed plea’ when the charge was formally put to him.

The offence relates to an incident at Condell Road, Limerick on February 22, 2019.

The DPP previously directed trial on indictment and the matter is expected to come before Limerick Circuit Court later this month.