Axe was produced during violent Limerick dispute

A MAN has admitted producing a ‘blue handled axe’ during a row which broke out near his home.

When arraigned at Limerick Circuit Court, Michael Desmond, 38, of Colmcille Street, Saint Mary’s Park, Limerick pleaded guilty to a charge relating to an incident at St Ita’s Street, St Mary’s park on May 10, 2019.

Mr Desmond, who has a number of previous convictions, also pleaded guilty to stealing more than €1,000 from the Boardwalk Bar, Shannon Street on November 10, 2019.

After his client entered his guilty pleas, barrister Brian McInerney requested an early sentencing date.

Judge Gerald Keys noted the application and he adjourned the matter to early June when, subject to the current public health restrictions, a sentencing date will be fixed.