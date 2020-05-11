Big drop in allegations against Limerick gardai

THE number of allegations of misconduct made against gardai working in the Limerick division last year was the lowest on record, new figures have revealed.

The Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) says it accepted 139 allegations which were submitted to it by members of the public during 2019.

However, the number of complaints received is likely to be lower as complaints often include several allegations.

The number of allegations submitted to GSOC represents a significant reduction compared to the previous two years.

There were 184 allegations relating to the Limerick division in 2018 and 276 in 2017.

Up to 2019, the lowest number of allegations received in any one year was in 2016 when 148 allegations were received.

Nationally, 1,756 complaints (2,885 allegations) were received by GSOC during 2019.

​The most common circumstances which gave rise to complaints last year included the conduct of investigations by gardaí, the conduct of gardaí when effecting an arrest, road policing incidents and customer service by gardaí.

In addition to complaints from members of the public last year, GSOC says it received two referrals, under Section 102(1) of the Garda Síochána Act 2005, relating to incidents in the Limerick Division.

An Garda Siochana is required by law to make such referrals when it appears the conduct of a member of the Garda Síochána “may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person”.