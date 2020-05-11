Limerick campaign group bid for protective gear

A GROUP which has long campaigned for better emergency department conditions at University Hospital Limerick has used its reach to appeal for PPE.

The Mid-West Hospital Campaign group has issued an appeal to the public for personal protective equipment (PPE) for nursing home facilities in Limerick.

It comes with reports emerging that these homes where vulnerable older people live are struggling for the supplies to kit out its staff.

Group spokesperson and former Solidarity councillor Mary Cahillane said: “Members of our campaign came together to see if we can assist in accessing equipment. We spoke to groups in other areas who are helping us to source materials and designs to start making PPE.”

She said she will be using Facebook and Twitter to source the vital gear.

"It was felt that our group having had a good profile and thousands of followers may be able to help. All types of PPE are needed but it has become apparent that hand sanitiser and disposable gowns are in very short supply. It is our intention to compile a comprehensive list and to approach companies, individuals, organisations etc who may be able to supply equipment, use their skills to make products such as gowns or help in any way,” she added.

The group is asking anyone in Limerick City and county who can assist to get in contact.

"We have already received pledges of support from volunteers willing to sew masks scrubs etc. There is a lot of good will out there and we just need to direct that into actions which will help support our healthcare workers,” she said.

If you can help, please email hospitalcampaignmidwest@gmail.com.

Alternatively, please telephone Mary at 089-6074556.