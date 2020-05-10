Bishop relaxes rules on Sunday weddings in ‘exceptional cases’

PRIESTS will have many happy occasions to celebrate but also terribly sad ones to mark come July 20 when religious places of worship can reopen.

Due to the amount of weddings postponed some couples are considering Sundays as the traditionally popular days of Fridays and Saturdays are often booked up for years.

Bishop of Limerick, Brendan Leahy said Sunday weddings are not permitted in this diocese and virtually all dioceses because it’s such a busy day for priests and parishes anyway.

“Some priests are doing one or two Masses on a given Sunday and possibly Baptisms as well and possibly a funeral removal in the evening. But we are in extraordinary circumstances and where it is possible for a Sunday wedding to happen, we will look at facilitating it.

“But these will be exceptional situations and there will need to be an exceptional case for a Sunday wedding for those weddings which have been previously arranged for a Catholic Church that have to be re-scheduled due to the coronavirus. We will look at each request individually,” said Bishop Leahy.

He stresses that, “We don’t want people to think that this is now a new norm; in fact, the contrary”.

“It may well be that when this all lifts, and we pray for that to happen as soon as possible, we will have a huge back-log of services on Sundays, between memoriam Masses for people who have lost loved ones at this very difficult time to baptisms, anniversary Masses, etc. So, it is not going to be possible in many cases.

“We will be as generous as we can as we do, of course, treasure the sacrament of marriage and the celebration of God’s love and family that it is. But we are certain to have an unprecedented schedule ahead of us,” Bishop Leahy told the Limerick Leader.

Separately, in his weekly address after midday Sunday Mass at St. John’s Cathedral, which is streamed live, Bishop Leahy said that as we tip-toe forward on the coronavirus journey, we are getting plenty of time to reflect and plenty of lessons about how to live.

“Perhaps one of the lessons we’ve learned through the Coronavirus is that time is something to be valued. We so often complain that time has disappeared in our modern world when everything has got so frantic and frenetic.

“Suddenly, with the virus, it was as if someone dramatically slammed on the brakes. And yet, in these past weeks many have said they discovered the beauty of more time with their family, time for personal reflection and thinking about things, and time to send a greeting to others, time to be creative, time for exercise, time for learning how to work better with social media. And from all this, time to think about how we really should live our lives.

“We’ve also learned how time is something we can’t control. Time is a gift. Sadly, for some hit by the virus, their time on earth came to an end. So, it is time to remember and pray for them. But it is good for us all to value time. It offers the chance to hope, to love, to begin again.”