Suspect identified following theft from Limerick fire station

A YOUTH has been charged in relation to theft of personal items belonging to a fireman who is based in Limerick city.

The incident happened in recent days at the Markets Field, Garryowen which is being used as temporary sub station during the current Covid-19 crisis.

“These lads and ladies are part of our front line workers but yet a thief thought nothing of entering the base and taking some personal and work related property belonging to a member of the fire brigade,” said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Garda have confirmed a suspect has been identified and that he will be brought before the courts in time.

“I think this particular incident shows that thieves don’t care who they steal from so don’t give them the opportunity, keep your property on you at all times and if you can’t bring it with you, make sure it’s stored in a secure place,” added Sgt Leetch.